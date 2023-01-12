Champion Newspapers Limited
2-year old child rescued from mentally challenged mother in Osun

By Editor
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
A two-year old male child named John Mary has been rescued from his mentally challenged mother at Okinni in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State.
A release by the Nigeria Police, Dada Estate Division, Osogbo indicates that the boy was rescued by two persons at the middle of the road in Kokonbilo Area of Okinni.
The release clarified that the case of the rescued little boy had earlier been taken to Jaleyemi Hospital Motherless Babies Home for proper care before notifying the Nigeria Police.
The Police enjoined members of the public, with relevant information about the families, or relatives of the boy or his mentally challenged mother to contact Dada Estate Division of the Nigeria Police for further action.
