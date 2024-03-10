2 trapped as 5-storey building collapses in Onitsha

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

,An uncompleted five-storey building located at Basden street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, reportedly collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, with two persons said to have been trapped.

Currently, excavators are working at the scene to get the trapped people who were working on the building out dead or alive.

The chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Hon. Emeka Orji, is on hand, directing on how to rescue the trapped people.

According to an impeccable inside source, who pleaded anonymity, “The building started from the fifth floor to collapse. The building is at the finishing touches and the fifth floor was almost finished when it collapsed and other floors followed suit.

“They are up to two workers in the building that are trapped with scores injured and have been rushed to undisclosed hospitals,” he further disclosed

As at the time of filing this report efforts were being made both by the security personnel and sympathizers towards rescuing the trapped people.

Pic shows the ill fated building.