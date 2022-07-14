2 ships carrying petrol, others expected at Lagos ports – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said two out of the six ships waiting to berth at the port were carrying 149,985 metric tonnes (MT) of petrol.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position said the other four ships were carrying bulk wheat, fertiliser and container.

It said that 25 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex from July 13 to July 28.

NPA said that the ships contained general cargo, container, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk clinker, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, bulk steam coal, petrol and bulk fertiliser

The organisation said that 19 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, soya bean, bulk sugar, container, bulk coal, butane gas and petrol. (NAN)