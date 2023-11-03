2 renowned architects feature on Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices

Popular magazine programme, CNN African Voices Playmakers, will this week host two award-winning architects, Nigerian Tosin Oshinowo and Luyanda Mphalwa, a South African. The 30-minute programme is sponsored by telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

The two designers have successfully engendered social change while creating more inclusive places for people to live, work, and play.

Lagos-based Oshinowo is, in addition to practising architecture, also a designer, creative entrepreneur, public speaker and author who weaves identity and culture into her work. She graduated from Kingston College, London, and equally holds a Master’s degree in Urban design from Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London.

Oshinowo has numerous awards to her credit, including the 3rd City People Real Estate Awards for Architect of the Year 2017 and the Lord’s Achievers Awards for Creativity, in celebration of World Achievers Day 2019. She was among five finalists for the 2023 Diversity in Architecture Divia Awards.

Mpahlwa on his part is an accomplished architect; one of South Africa’s earliest black students permitted to study the course. He uses his life’s journey as a blueprint to uplift those in need in post-apartheid South Africa.

He got a Master’s in Architecture from the Technical University of Berlin and is the Director of DesignSpaceAfrica, a Cape Town-based architecture and design practice that he established in 2009.

African Voices Playmakers will be on air at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday, with repeats at 11.00 a.m. Other repeats come at 3.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at 4.00 a.m. The same edition will be shown next week on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. and 12 noon. It will be rebroadcast on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng