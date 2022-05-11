Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

19th Annual Awards by The Sun Publishing Limited held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-R... Senator Uche Ekwunife; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; Founder of The Sun Publishing Limited, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; daughter of the Sun Publishing Limited, Neya Iyere Kalu; winner of The Sun Governor of the Year 2021 award, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, during the Sun Awards ceremony at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on  7/5/2022.
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R… Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola; Daughter of the Sun Publishing Limited, Neya Iyere Kalu; his father, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; winner of The Sun Governor of the Year 2021 award, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

L-r… Senate president, Senator  Ahmed Lawan, presents Governor of Imo Senator , Hope Uzodimma, Governor of the year award.

R-L…Prelate of  Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche.; Presenting Lifetime achievement award to Chief Dr Emmanuel  Iwuanyanwu represented by her daughter Editor in-chief/ Managing Director  Champion Newspapers Limited   Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakannwa ,with her is Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-R… Daughter of the Sun Publishing Limited, Neya Iyere Kalu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori.

L-r… Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche her husband  Prelate of  Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche; Minister  of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah ;immediate Past Director General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Peterside Dakuku.

L-r…Editor in-chief/ Managing Director  Champion Newspapers Limited   Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakannwa; Chairman Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu;Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-r… Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Gary Igariwey, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Chiedozie; Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Ohanaeze .

R-L… Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie presenting Entrepreneur of the year  award to Chief Chinedu   Benson Madubuko.

L-R… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Founder of The Sun Publishing Limited, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his wife, Chioma.

L-r… Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group, Chief (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu; Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Editor in-chief/ Managing Director  Champion Newspapers Limited   Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakannwa.

L-r… Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao ,her husband Vice Chairman Oyo State Council of Obas .Oba Francis Olushola Alao; Sun Humanitarian Service ICON .awardee ,Toyin Saraki ,her husband Former Senate President Dr. Bukola saraki and Diana Chan.

L-r…  Mrs Njideka Okafor her husband Chairman Vixa Pharmaceutical Limited  received Sun Industrialist of the year award Minister  of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo Ikeja Eze Uche Dimgba with  Barrister Ikwunze.

L-r … National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo,  Chief Alex Chiedozie; Governor of the year award Imo state Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma his wife Mrs Chioma and others  during the Sun Awards ceremony at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on  7/5/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6664 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Fashola inspects on-going emergency repairs of the burnt…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 11, 2022

Engagement ceremony between Mr Olamide Akintayo ,former…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 10, 2022

1 of 167