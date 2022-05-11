19th Annual Awards by The Sun Publishing Limited held in Lagos

L-R… Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola; Daughter of the Sun Publishing Limited, Neya Iyere Kalu; his father, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; winner of The Sun Governor of the Year 2021 award, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

L-r… Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan, presents Governor of Imo Senator , Hope Uzodimma, Governor of the year award.

R-L…Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche.; Presenting Lifetime achievement award to Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu represented by her daughter Editor in-chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakannwa ,with her is Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-R… Daughter of the Sun Publishing Limited, Neya Iyere Kalu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori.

L-r… Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche her husband Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah ;immediate Past Director General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Peterside Dakuku.

L-r…Editor in-chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakannwa; Chairman Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu;Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-r… Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Gary Igariwey, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Chiedozie; Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Ohanaeze .

R-L… Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie presenting Entrepreneur of the year award to Chief Chinedu Benson Madubuko.

L-R… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Founder of The Sun Publishing Limited, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his wife, Chioma.

L-r… Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group, Chief (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu; Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Editor in-chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakannwa.

L-r… Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao ,her husband Vice Chairman Oyo State Council of Obas .Oba Francis Olushola Alao; Sun Humanitarian Service ICON .awardee ,Toyin Saraki ,her husband Former Senate President Dr. Bukola saraki and Diana Chan.

L-r… Mrs Njideka Okafor her husband Chairman Vixa Pharmaceutical Limited received Sun Industrialist of the year award Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo Ikeja Eze Uche Dimgba with Barrister Ikwunze.

L-r … National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Chiedozie; Governor of the year award Imo state Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma his wife Mrs Chioma and others during the Sun Awards ceremony at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on 7/5/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society