$195M Deep Blue Contract Attracted $19.5M Management fee-NIMASA DG

.says contract fee fully paid . .as Reps query custodial powers of military equipment

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Director-General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh on Wednesday, revelead that the $195 million Deep Blue Contract attracted a management fee of 10 percent placed at $19.5m.

Jamoh was responding questions on the actual cost of the project awarded to HLS International company by the House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Navy currently probing the legitimacy of the contract to the foreign company.

He said: “Let me start by addressing the cost of the contract. The cost of the contract was $195m and 10 percent management fee about $19.5m. I want to make it categorically clear. The amount represents the cost of this platforms. There are other things or related costs that may not be included here from the time we collected this asset to date. You need to manage the assets, you need buy bunkers. You need do other things including those who are managing the platforms. So, I am presenting the amount approved by the Federal Executive Council as the cost of these platforms: $195m plus $19.5 ten percent of management cost.”

Highlighting how the conceptualization process of the project, Jamoh said that that the entire contract agreement has been fully paid.

“Deep Blue was conceived. It was processed by the Ministry of Transportation and presented to the FEC with two prayers. One was to approve the execution of the contract and two for NIMASA to pay the cost of the contract and that was what was approved and conveyed such approval to NIMASA. As usual, we abide by the directive given to us. As of today we don’t have a cent unpaid. We paid the contract entire and the contractor completed the supply of all the platforms, except some the platforms still remain at Onne Port, because we were unable to pay the contractors that are clearing these items, their dues. We just received approval one a half months ago from the FEC to settle the contractor and get the remaining items. The contractor has given me his words that within the next two weeks we would get the remaining items cleared”, he said.

The DG also refuted claims that NIMASA handed over its platforms for the armed forces of Nigeria.

According to Jamoh, the platforms were still owned by the agency.

He also listed the components of the contract to include 17 bars interceptors, 2 special mission vessels that is for the sea operation. For the air operation, we have two special mission aircraft and we have 3 special mission helicopters and then we have 4 unmanned air drones and we have 16 armoured vehicles. T

“Let me correct one impression. NIMASA did not give any armed forces assets. Those assets remain the assets of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. We have no powers to dash what we procured with our own money unless it’s been instructed otherwise by Mr. President, the presidency or the federal ministry of transportation. What we did was that we have a teamwork, NIMASA owned platform as interventionary to assist in maintaining peace and security in own own waterways based on the mandate given by the NIMASA act, based on the mandate of the international Maritime organization. The organization doesn’t recognize uniforms, men and women in terms of Marshall shipping.

“So, whenever there are attacks on commercial shipping, the NIMASA is an agency that the international Maritime organization looks for. The federal Ministry of transportation, considering the role of the NIMASA decided to give a helping hand in addition to the platforms of other agencies have to buy platforms for the utilization.

“Now, we don’t have coast guard. If NIMASA had the authority approved by this national assembly, we are have coming with coast guard bill.

“I think it’s a very important to highlight certain facts. We in NIMASA don’t hold guns, go for war, don’t have ammunitions. So, what I am trying to say if we have the coast guard mandate like any other country, at the end of the day, none of the armed forces will have those platforms. We will continue to operate the platforms.

“So, the platforms given to Nigerian Navy, Airforce, Army still remain the assets of NIMASA. We still manage, fuel the maintenance those assets. They are designated at certain ports where the Nigerian Navy feels that it very easy for them operate and deal with any given situation. Nigeria Navy will situate those vessels in the areas they feel that it is going to be very easy for them to respond to certain situations and similarly to the Nigerian Airforce.

“Now, the issue of how many items given to them, I will give you the list of these items as awarded in the contract and analysis of items cleared and those that are yet to clear so that you can have it on record.

“The contract has the components of 17 bars interceptor boats, 2 special mission vessels that is for the sea operation. For the air operation, we have two special mission aircraft and we have 3 special mission helicopters and then we have 4 unmanned air drones and we have 16 armoured vehicles. These are the component of the land, air and the sea. The we have the control room situated at the Nigeria NIMASA resource center in Kirikiri. These are the items, Mr. Chairman”, he said.

In his remarks, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi however questioned the procurement of military equipment and custodial powers of the agency.

“We don’t have coast guard. Why are you procuring military equipment and keeping them in your custody preempting that that you would have coast guard to hand over to them. Do you think it is safe for this country to keep those military equipment in your custody with the sole aim of establishing an agency, predetermining the Mr President would approve the establishment of the coast guard. What would be consequent effects of keeping those equipment in your custody?” He asked.