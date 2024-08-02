19 killed, many injured as terrorists bombed Borno market

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

At least 19 people were killed, while several others injured when an Improvised Explosive Device, (IED), suspected to be planted by Boko Haram insurgents exploded at a local joint in Kawuri community, Konduga Local government area of Borno State..

The incident occurred barely few hours to the commencement of the nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance.

It could be recalled that Boko Haram insurgents have recently resorted to using suicide bombers to attack targets with the suicide attacks in Gwoza, Gujba and Geudam local government areas of Borno and Yobe states.

A resident of Kawuri , Bulama Abor who spoke to our correspondent on phone said the bomb went off around 8:05 pm at a local tea joint where the villagers gathered for a night chat.

“Nobody can say exactly how it happened, but we suspected that the bomb was planted, not a suicide attack.We saw corpses of 19 people with an unspecified number of civilians injured. The injured were evacuated to an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri for treatment,” Bulama said.

Confirming the incident, the Borno state police Command spokesman, ASP, Nahum Daso in a press statement on Thursday said “In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward preservation of law and order in the state. You are all aware of the incident that took place at kawori which was the detonation of improvised explosive devices which lead to the death of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various Government hospitals in the state.”

“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order his Excellency the executive Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it expedient to declare 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect,” the police added.

Boko Haram infiltrates protest in Borno, kills 4, injures 34

The Borno Police Command on Thursday alleged that Boko Haram elements have infiltrated protesters along Baga Road in Maiduguri, killing four persons, while 34 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Police Commissioner (CP), Yusuf Lawal, disclosed this while providing a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri.

He said that the police swiftly deployed the Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD), Base 13, which probed the scene and rendered the area around a filling station safe.

Lawal said that the injured persons and corpses were evacuated to Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment and autopsy.

Lawal, who spoke on police declaration of 24 hours curfew, said many minors, mostly almajiris, between the ages of 9-15, took over the Maiduguri-Kano road vandalising public property.

He explained that despite police persuasion, the crowd turned riotous, forcefully breaking police barriers, pelting stones at officers, and advancing towards the city center.

He added that the rioters later spilled over to other parts of Maiduguri Municipal, breaking into the Borno state Mechanical Workshop along Baga Road.

“They looted vocational skills acquisition equipment, and vandalized five official vehicles belonging to BOTMA.”

According to him, 14 suspects are arrested and are currently under investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command.

He said that the situation in other LGAs of the state remained calm, with monitoring and patrols ongoing.