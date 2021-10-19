Champion Newspapers Limited
18th Annual awards on celebrating Excellence by The Sun Publishing Limited held in Lagos

L-r ...Publisher  The Sun Publishing Limited ,  Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Diplomat Politician Statesman, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe ,received Sun  Lifetime Achievement award from  renowned journalist, Ray Ekpu, during the 18th Annual Sun awards held at Eko hotels in Lagos on 16/10/2021... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ehie Ogerenye Edison, representative of  Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike ,winner of Sun Man of the Year award , his deputy Governor  Ipalibo Banigo ·Minister of Youth and sports Development , Sunday Dare, Publisher  The Sun Publishing Limited ,  Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu,  MD/Editor-in-Chief  The Sun . Onuoha Ukeh, during the 18th Annual Sun awards held at Eko hotels in Lagos on 16/10/2021. ..PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chairman Mainland Oil Limited Dr Chris Igwe , received Sun Investor of the year award from businessman and politician, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Corporation. (NDDC) Timi Alaibe.

L-r… Chairman/CEO Seahorse Lubricant industries Limited Chief Ebuka Onunkwo , received Sun industrialist of the year award from   former beauty queen,  Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

L-r … Founder /CEO The Cubana Groups, Chief Obi Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) received Hospitality Icon award from Dr Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r…Dr. Roli Bode George, her husband   Politician and Statesman Chief Olabode George, received  Lifetime Achievement award from renowned journalist, Ray Ekpu,

L-r…Founder /CEO The Cubana Groups, Chief Obi Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) his wife Mrs Ebele, Nigerian businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, Chairman/CEO Seahorse Lubricant industries Limited Chief Ebuka Onunkwo.

L-r…Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos  Chief Everest Ozonweke,( President –General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide  Prof Geroge Obiozor received Lifetime Achievement award ),represented by Secretary General Ambassador Okey Emuchay, National Publicity Secretary Hon Chidozie Alex Ogbonna.

L-r… Chairman,/CEO, Air Peace,  Barrister Allen  Onyema, received  Sun Exceptional Philanthropist award from Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

L-r… Governor, State of Edo. Godwin Obaseki.  Deputy Governor Edo  State Rt .Hon Commarde Phillip Shaibu, received Sports Personality award , Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

R-l… businessman and politician, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Corporation. (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, presenting  Sun Investor of the year award to High chief Frank Okafor , while others watch .

L-r… Publisher of Trek Africa Newspapers .Samson Oki, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, Michelle Buchi Okoye.

L-r …Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, ( SAN) his wife Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu  received Sun  Most Supportive First Lady award from former beauty queen,  Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, During the 18th Annual Sun awards held at Eko hotels in Lagos on 16/10/2021…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

