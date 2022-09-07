18 ships discharge petroleum products, others at Lagos ports – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said that 18 ships had arrived the Lagos Port Complex and were discharging petrol and other items.

It listed the items being discharged as bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, automobile gasoline, pet coke, and petrol.

The authority said that 26 other ships expected to arrive the port from Sept. 6 to 21 were carrying bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk salt, automobile gasoline, bulk gypsum, butane gas, petrol and containers.

It indicated that one other ship had arrived the port and was waiting to berth with petrol