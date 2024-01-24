18 lawmakers impeach Ogun Speaker, Kunle Oluomo

.Accuse him of embezzlement, lack of focus, highhandedness.

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State House Of Assembly’s Speaker, Kunle Oluomo, has been impeached.

Oluomo was impeached during tuesday’s plenary session.

18 out of the 36 members of the State Assembly voted in favour of Oluomo’s impeachment.

Oluomo was impeached on charges of embezzlement, lack of focus, lack of transparency, highhandedness, and other offenses.

The Assembly immediately elected a member, Oludaisi Elemide, as the new speaker.

According to the lawmakers, Oluomo ought to have been impeached since last year, but was pardoned due to the intervention of the state governor and party leaders.

They hinged their actions in consonance with section 92(2)(c) of the Nigeria constitution and Order 11 of the standing rule of the House of Assembly.

In a notice of impeachment addressed to the Clerk of the House on Tuesday, the 18 lawmakers said they removed the speaker for gross misconduct which bothers on arrogance, and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation, and inciting members against others.

The copy of the impeachment notice obtained by our reporter reads: “whereas the office of the speaker must be first among equals whereas it is supposed to be dignified.

“Whereas office of speaker supposed to be responsible to the honorable members of the people of Ogun state

“Consequent upon the gross of Mr. Speaker which bothers on high-handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves.

“Sequel to the gross misconduct above mentioned and in consonance with section 92(2)(c) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and order 11 of the standing rule of the House of Assembly, we the undersigned duly elected members of the 10th Assembly of Ogun State House of Assembly move for the impeachment of mr speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Taiwo oluomo with immediate effect.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after swearing-in Hon. Oludaisi Elemide as the new speaker, Hon. Adegoke Awoso explained that, Oluomo ought to have stepped aside when he was picked up by the anti-graft agency for financial misappropriation.

He added that, rather to be remorseful, the impeached speaker allegedly embezzled their housing allowance without giving an account.

List of the 18 lawmakers include; Hon. Adeyanju Adegoke Olusesi, Hon. Akingbade Jemili, Hon. Lawal Samsideen Adekunle, Hon. Ayodele Wasiu, Hon. Lamidi Olatunji, Hon. Awolaja Dickson Kolawole, Hon. Adeniran Ademola Adeyinka, Hon. Elemide Oladaisi And Hon Bello Mohammed.

Others are: Hon. Adesanya Oluseun Hon. Atobatele Lukmon, Hon. Waliu Ifedolapo, Hon. Amosun Yusuf, Hon. Babatunde Tella, Hon. Soneye Damilola, Hon Adeleye Lukman, Hon. Ajayi Bolanle Lateefat And

Hon. Kashamu Rasheed.