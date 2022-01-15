Champion Newspapers Limited
17th in coming President of APWEN, Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho, with her team pays visit in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... 17th  in coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State  on Works & infrastructure Engr (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye, Permanent Secretary Office of Works ;Arc Adebayo  Odusanya, during the Visit of Engr Dr Elizabeth Eterigho  and her team to solicit support for their incoming investiture ceremony  in Lagos . 1/14/2022...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Assistant General Secretary  (APWEN) Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; Chairman APWEN Lagos State Chapter ;Engr Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe ; 17th  in coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; presenting a gift to Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State  on Works & infrastructure Engr (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye, Permanent Secretary Office of Works ;Arc Adebayo  Odusanya; in coming Vice President of (APWEN) Engr Dr Adebisi Osimi; Deputy Chairman APWEN Lagos State Chapter; Engr Atinuke Owolabi ;during the Visit of Engr Dr Elizabeth Eterigho ,and her team to solicit support for their incoming investiture ceremony  in Lagos .

L-r… In coming Vice President of (APWEN) Engr Dr Adebisi Osimi; ;17th  in Coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho, presented a gift to Managing director of  Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) Engr  Abimbola Akinajo ; during the Visit of Engr Dr Elizabeth Eterigho  and her team to solicit support for their incoming investiture ceremony in Lagos .

The 17th  in Coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigh; Managing director of  Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) Engr  Abimbola Akinajo ; (both Middle) with APWEN Menbers and (LAMATA)  Staff pose for picture during the visit .

L-r… The 17th  in Coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigh; presented a gift to Director Civil Engineering Department ,Public Works Corporation ; Engr Olayinka Abdul; during the Visit of Engr Dr Elizabeth Eterigho ,and her team to solicit support for their incoming Investiture ceremony in Lagos.

L-r …Deputy Chairman APWEN Lagos State Chapter; Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Assistant General Secretary  (APWEN) Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; in coming Vice President of (APWEN) Engr Dr Adebisi Osimi; ;the 7th  in coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Director Civil Engineering Department ,Public Works Corporation ; Engr Olayinka Abdul; Past President of APWEN ,Engr  Funmilayo Kadiri; Chairman APWEN Lagos State Chapter ;Engr Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe ; during the visit of Engr Dr Elizabeth Eterigho and her team to Solicit Support for their incoming investiture ceremony in Lagos.

The; 17th  in Coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho, Presenting gift to *Permanent Secretary, Lagos state ministry of urban and physical planning; Engr. Abiola Kosegbe and other Members of APWEN during their visit to seek for their support on the up coming event .

L-r … Past President of APWEN ;Engr  (Dr) Felicia Agubata; The; 17th  in Coming President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; presenting a gift to Managing Editor Guardian Newspapers Limited , in coming Vice President of (APWEN) Engr Dr Adebisi Osimi; ; Assistant General Secretary  (APWEN) Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; during their visit to solicit for their support on incoming event held in Lagos. Photos : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

