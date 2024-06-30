160 years of Bishop Ajayi Crowther’s consecration: Don’t allow flame of gospel drop off -Primate Ndukuba

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Primate, Anglican communion, Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, has enjoined the Anglican faithful during the first day of the three-day celebration of the 160 years of the consecration of the first African Bishop, Samuel Ajayi Crowther, at All Saints Cathedral Church, Onitsha, Anambra State, not to allow the flame of the gospel to drop off but rather continue to take it from one stage to another.

The Primate gave the encouragement after inspecting a guard of honour by the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade of the Diocese of Onitsha, as part of the events lined up to mark the commencement of the three-day celebration that commenced Friday.

In his few minutes opening remarks, Primate Ndukuba who was represented at the occasion by the Bishop of Lokoja, Kogi State, His Grace, the Most Rev Dr Emmanuel Egbunu, expressed profound appriciation of what impact he said Diocese on the Niger was making in the spread of the Gospel.

Without mincing words, he said “In this celebration, I urge you to not allow the flame of the Gospel to drop off, but to continue to take it on from one stage to another”, adding, “Congratulations and I wish you a very happy celebration”.

The Primate also commended the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade for their performance during the parade, describing it as “very, very impressive display”, which he said showed both neatness and skill and preparation.

“May I congratulate the Diocese on the Niger, the historic and mother dioceses of many others that you have kept your memory a very historic event of the consecration of the first Black Bishop of contemporary times, Samuel Ajayi Crowther, 160 years ago, precisely on the 29th of June, St Peter’s Day, 1864.

“That we are standing here today, not talking about a touch and batton that has been dropped but that has been continued and glowing brighter. It’s a thing of joy to us and glory to God.

“It is also note worthy that the display you’ve done this morning shows that the progress recorded is not just the work of the bishop and the clergy only, but that all and sundry have joined hands”, he said.

Also, the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, the Most Rev Dr Alexander Ibezim had during a courtesy call on the Traditional Ruler of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe, at his Ime Obi Palace, related Primate’s message to the Igwe.

According to Archbishop Ibezim, “I bring the message of the goodwill of the Primate and congratulations to you because whatever we celebrate today, is because this community opened their arms to welcome the Gospel.

“That Ajayi Crowther was made a bishop about 160 years ago, is because there was a story to tell, because he didn’t become a bishop in one day.

“What was impossible for other missionaries that came, the time he and some of your own sons who came and preached the Gospel, by the time they were received, it was, indeed, clear that the Gospel was welcomed here.

“What we celebrate is not just that he was consecrated, but that, that welcome to the Gospel also meant welcome to life. This is because there were some obnoxious practices that would have made many people not be alive. But because of the interaction with God who gives life, who spares physical life and gives spiritual life, we celebrate that today.

“We believe that when a good thing happens, it should not pass with time. One hundred and sixty years have passed and we still remember a good thing that happened, and 160 years from now, we still remember more good things happening because that first good thing happened.

“We therefore bring you greetings from the Church of Nigeria and we congratulate you and pray that God who is the King of Kings will uphold you”, he added.

He however pleaded that in order not to allow the sacrifices of the early church fathers to be in vein in the community, the Igwe should be cooperative enough to lend his weight to the spread of the Gospel in his domain.

The Primate appealled to the Igwe to throw his political support and strength to the Gospel the way the Ìgwè that was sitting on the seat opened the door and accepted early Christian Missionaries.

“This is the time, when we, as Church, need that support”, he emphasized and prayed for the long life and success of the igwe, wishing him heaven after his glorious service to God and humanity on earth.

Responding to the Primate’s speech, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Achebe highlighted what assistance he said he and the community had rendered to the church, saying that he believed that after all, “the church and the community are one.

“Both ought to work together and support each other”, he explained and while giving example of such report, he said that during the period of the COVID-19 the church and the community worked together.

“Now that there is hunger in the country, in the mist of plenty, we have hunger, we want us to put our heads together to find out what to do, because if there’s hunger, there’s anger.

“There’s always correlation between violence and inequality and injustice. The church must speak against injustice and inequality while we, community rulers, will do the same thing”, Igwe Achebe said.

He disclosed that already the traditional rulers in the South-East usually met to find the way forward for the good of everyone by discussing peace, development and justice.

The igwe thanked Bishop Nwokolo for taking up the initiative of commemorating the 160 years of both the consecration of Crowther as Bishop and 160 years of the anniversary of the Diocese on the Niger.

Bishop Nwokolo had while appreciating the ìgwè on behalf of the diocese, presented the igwe a large portrait of himself where he is flanked by all the bishops that have worked in the Diocese on the Niger starting from Samuel Ajayi Crowther to date.

Over 18,000 Anglicans are attending the occasion of the joyous historic two-in-one anniversary among who included over 30 Anglican Bishops and hundreds of priests from within and beyond the diocese.