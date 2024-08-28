16 burnt to death in Ondo road crash

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Sixteen passengers have been reportedly burnt to death in a road crash at Ajue Village along Ore-Ondo road.

Three others were said to have sustained serious injuries, while two passengers escaped in a carnage involving a Toyota Hiace and a truck on Monday night.

Sources hinted that it was a head on collision caused by over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibitoye Samuel, said rescue operation ended at about 11pm on the fateful day.

Ibitoye said investigations on what led to the accident have not been concluded.

He said preliminary investigation indicated over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The Sector Commander urged motorists to drive carefully, warning against defensive technics and claiming of right on the highway.

He identified over speeding as major cause of accidents on Nigerian roads.

For a better society