15th Olu Awoyinfa distinguished Annual Public Lecture ,induction of New Members held in Lagos

L-r… Member (NSE) ikeja ,Engr Stella John- Taiwo ; Past Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch , Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Former Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch. Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola; Member, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru ; Director Engineering Services Lagos State government ,Engr Oyebola Akintobi; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Femi Adedotun and Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili.

L-r…Representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President Member of National Council & ,Strategic Partnership Committee of the (NSE) Engr Olutosin Ogunmola. Presenting award to one of the new inducted Members Engr Oluwakayode Akinfeleye, his wife Mrs Bridget Akinfeleye ; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Femi Adedotun; Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili.

L-r… Deputy Chairman, (NSE) Engr Nimot Muili; Unilag Sports Director, Associate Prof Joseph Ola Awoyinfa; presenting a plaque to Keynote Speaker , Engr Adekunle Adebajo and Chairman, (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Femi Adedotun.

L-r… Representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President Member of National Council & ,Strategic Partnership Committee of the (NSE) Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; presenting a Plaque to the Guest Speaker , Engr Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro, Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Femi Adedotun.

Director Engineering Services Lagos State government ,Engr Oyebola Akintobi; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Chairman ,Engr Femi Adedotun; Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili. (all Middle) and other Members of NSE ikeja branch .

L-r… Committee Chairman , Engr Adegbeyega Adeleya; Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Femi Adedotun; Widow of Late Awoyinfa Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa.

NSE) Ikeja Branch Chairman , Engr Femi Adedotun; Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili. (both Middle) Pose with the newly Inducted Members ,During the 15th Olu Awoyinfa Distinguished Annual Public Lecture , on the intersection of Engineering & Transportation Policy held at NSE ikeja office , 0n 27/6/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng