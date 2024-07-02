Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

15th Olu Awoyinfa distinguished Annual Public Lecture ,induction of New Members held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Unilag Sports Director, Associate Prof  Joseph Ola Awoyinfa; representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  President Member of National Council & ,Strategic  Partnership Committee  of the (NSE)  Engr Olutosin Ogunmola ;Widow of Late Awoyinfa Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa ; presenting  Cash donation to Best Gradating Student  of Chemical Engineering   OAU Ife , Mr Bello Olalekan . Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Engr Femi Adedotun; and  Dr Yinka Awoyinfa;  during the 15th  OLu Awoyinfa Distinguished Annual Public Lecture and Induction of New Members held at NSE ikeja on 27/6/2024 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
29
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…  Member (NSE) ikeja ,Engr Stella John- Taiwo ; Past Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch , Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun;  Former Chairman  (NSE) ikeja Branch. Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola;  Member, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru ; Director Engineering Services Lagos State government ,Engr Oyebola Akintobi; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Engr Femi Adedotun and  Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili.

L-r…Representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)   President Member of National Council & ,Strategic  Partnership Committee  of the (NSE)  Engr Olutosin Ogunmola.  Presenting award to  one of the new inducted Members  Engr Oluwakayode Akinfeleye, his wife Mrs Bridget Akinfeleye ; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Engr Femi Adedotun; Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili.

L-r… Deputy Chairman,  (NSE) Engr Nimot Muili; Unilag Sports Director, Associate Prof  Joseph Ola Awoyinfa; presenting a plaque  to Keynote Speaker , Engr Adekunle Adebajo and Chairman, (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Engr Femi Adedotun.

L-r… Representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)   President Member of National Council & ,Strategic  Partnership Committee  of the (NSE)  Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; presenting a Plaque to the Guest Speaker , Engr Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro,  Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Engr Femi Adedotun.

Director Engineering Services Lagos State government ,Engr Oyebola Akintobi; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Chairman ,Engr Femi Adedotun; Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili.  (all Middle) and other Members of NSE ikeja branch .

 L-r… Committee Chairman ,  Engr Adegbeyega Adeleya;  Engr Olutosin Ogunmola;   Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Engr Femi Adedotun; Widow of Late Awoyinfa Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa.

NSE) Ikeja  Branch Chairman , Engr Femi Adedotun; Deputy Chairman, Engr Nimot Muili.  (both Middle) Pose with the newly Inducted Members ,During the 15th Olu Awoyinfa Distinguished Annual Public Lecture , on the intersection of Engineering & Transportation Policy held at NSE ikeja office , 0n 27/6/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11375 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 2, 2024

NSE President champions Tech-driven, interdisciplinary…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 1, 2024

Funeral Service of Mrs Veronica Ada Onyeagocha – Okuwa held…

1 of 478