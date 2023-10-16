15th Edition of Arise walk for life #Step Up held in Lagos

From 3rd left …Convener, Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade; Founder & Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group, Janet Adetu and others during the 15th Edition of Arise walk for life #Step Up .at Lekki link Bridge.

L-r… Pastor Trevor Akindele; former First Lady of Cross Rivers State, Nigeria, Mrs. Owanari Duke; with Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

From 2nd Left Pastor Mrs. Trevor; Pastor Trevor Akindele; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade his wife Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade; founder & Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group, Janet Adetu and others.

Cross section of the participants during the 15th Edition of Arise Walk for Life #Step Up.

L-r… Pastor Trevor Akindele; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; Otunba Olufemi Okenla; Mrs. Modupe Okenla and Abidemi Okenla.

L-r… Otunba Niyi Adewunmi with Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

L-r… Mrs. Kemi Olumuyiwa; Mrs. Yinka Mogan and Convener, Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

Boat participating, during the 15th Edition of Arise Walk for Life #Step Up at Lekki at Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Convener, Arise, Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade in the middle admiring the people in the boat.

L-r… A Nigerian Dancer Dr. Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, (Kaffy); Nigeria’s Best Female Mc, Betty Egedo Queen; Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade, at the dancing exercise.

Cross Section of the participants, during the 15th Edition of Arise Walk for Life #Step Up held at Muri Okunola Park in Lagos on 14/10/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

