15,000 missing persons registered by ICRC in N/East – Official

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), says it has registered 15,000 persons as missing by relatives as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

Ms Lilian Dube, Family Links Team Lead, ICRC in Maiduguri, stated this at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Day of the Disappeared, on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

She said the figure could be higher but the number of those who registered with the organisation stood at 15,000, adding that most of them hailed from Borno.

Dube said that 900 of the missing persons had been reunited with thier families through the ICRC.

Mr Serge Zogg, Head Sub-Delegation, ICRC, who interacted with families of some of the missing persons at Ngarannam Ward of Maiduguri, assured of the organisation’s sustained support towards finding the missing persons.

“This event is for you, and it is a testament to your strength and resilience as you navigate through the challenges brought by absence of your loved ones.

“Please know that the ICRC stands with you in solidarity as you commemorate your missing family members.

“The ICRC is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of persons affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence, and to provide them with assistance,” Zogg said.

He lauded the Borno government for its support and cooperation to the organisation.

Also, the District Head of Ngarannam, Lawan Shettima, lauded the ICRC’s restoration of family links and psychosocial support to families of missing persons programmes.

Shettima said the interventions by the ICRC impacted positively oo the lives of the affected families in the area.

Highlights of the event included sharing of testimonies by some members of the affected families.