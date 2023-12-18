15,000 Lagos traders to get N750million as Sanwo-Olu launches Market Money

-Gov inaugurates first agro-food market hub in Mushin

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to address the hardship in the country, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday inaugurated N750 million Lagos Market/Trader Money to aid for security and ensure ease of doing businesses.

Goevernor Sanwo-Olu made the declaration during the commissioning of a Mid-Level Agro-produce Hub, at Idi-Oro, Mushin, saying not less than 15,000 beneficiaries would have access in the first phase.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the facility which is sited on 6,400sq.m of land is with adequate car/truck parking area, and with centralized dry and cold storage systems, giving the market players the economies of scale to make decent profits.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The government has come up with an intervention for all market men and women. The Market/Trader Money for 15,000,000 beneficiaries as a suport. Each beneficiary will get N50,000 from government.

The Governor explained that each Local Government will submit 200 names. He added the Iyaloja, Babaloja will get 50 slots in each of the market.

While stressing that markets in military formations would also benefit, Sanwo-Olu stated, “This will be the first attempt. This is what the President is talking about. You can imagine somebody that is selling fruits, this will make her to get more money and be able to sustain lives.”

The Governor reiterated, “I am excited to be here this afternoon as we witness another milestone toward achieving our food security objective with the formal commissioning of the Mid-Level Agro-produce Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin. This facility, the first in the state, heralds a turning point in the State’s Food Distribution System.

“The Food System Transformation Agenda was adopted as a measure to improve the current system which is inundated by wastage, post-harvest losses, traffic congestion, and other inefficiencies that result in the loss of over 50% of agricultural produce, especially in perishables.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that the transformation journey was hinged on 5-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap (2021-2026), the agenda categorised the Food System into the Central Logistics Hub, Mid-level Agro-produce Hub, and the Last Mile Food Distribution outlets.

He further stated that hub “which reflects our passionate commitment to boosting food production, processing and marketing.

The roadmap sets the stage for direct interventions, strategic collaborations, and the establishment of linkages with the private sector, financial institutions, foreign governments and multilateral agencies.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Agric, Ms Abisola Olusanya said, “We are here to celebrate the agricultural programme. It is part of Mr Governor food transformation project.”

She explained that the essence of the hub is to have a storage facility that will make perishable foods to be durable, adding that it would ensure food security and affordable pricing.

The Iyaloja of Mushin, Alhaja Taibat Borokini expressed deight over the gesture, saying it would go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by market men and women.