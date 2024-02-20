15% Nigerian adults have kidney failure – Obasanjo

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

…..tasks NASS, security bodies on bill to support kidney persons, organ harvesting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, disclosed that about 15% of adult Nigerians have kidney failure that cannot be reversed and it’s life-threatening if left untreated.

Obasanjo who spoke at the 36th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the National Association of Nephrology with the theme: “Optimizing Dialysis Therapy To Prolong Survival”, holding at the main Auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said from available reports, ‘one out of seven’ Nigerians have kidney failure.

The former President therefore declared that there is urgent need for legislative support in terms of a new bill to support people with kidney disease.

He also appealed to relevant security bodies to help with necessary laws on the emerging organ trafficking in the country, especially with regards to cadaveric donations.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo highlighted four areas to address the burden and challenges in the management of kidney disease, even as he noted that several strategies could be followed at the same time.

He commended the body for its work with regards to advocacy, screening, enlightenment and periodic collaborations with a view to reducing prevalence of the disease, especially among youth and children.

“I have also been informed that the prevalence of kidney failure in Africa is higher than anywhere else in the world as an average African is 4 times more likely to develop kidney problem than a Caucasian or Mediterranean race.

According to the former President, “This is the 36th meeting of the Nephrology Association of Nigeria and it is my delight to commend your association for its work with regards to advocacy, screening, enlightenment and periodic collaborations with a view to reducing the prevalence of kidney disease among our people especially among youth and children.

“From available reports, 1 out of 7, that is, about 15% of adult Nigerians have kidney failure which cannot be reversed and is life-threatening if left untreated.

Causes of this disease, Obasanjo stated, “include hypertension, diabetes, kidney infections, genetic, habitual consumption of undefined herbal medications, and chronic analgesic abuse amongst a list of causes. The burden of chronic kidney disease is further exacerbated by the high prevalence of these risk factors. Late presentation is also a problem which further leads to increased morbidity and mortality.

“Many countries in the continent are undergoing rapid epidemiological transitions and are confronted with the double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, in part driven by the adoption of Western lifestyles and rapid urbanization.”

He noted that treatment must start with prevention and healthy lifestyle, while, “in severe cases, apart from drugs, intervention by way of machine treatment (dialysis) or outright replacement (transplantation) are the way out.

“I wish to acknowledge the role of NHIS in providing limited support for only six dialysis sessions, but I want to suggest a need to consider increasing the carrying capacity substantially as obtains in South Africa and Sudan.”

Obasanjo also disclosed that, “we also need to invest in local production of dialysis consumables to bring down the cost of dialysis care. Supporting dialysis and transplantation services for children not only improves health outcomes but also reduces the need for Nigerians to seek these services abroad, saving foreign exchange. It fosters trust in the government, encourages local production of medications and dialysis materials, creates employment, and enhances the country’s visibility in international healthcare organizations. Ultimately, strengthened policies can prevent unnecessary deaths, improve healthcare access, and boost the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.”