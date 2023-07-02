14th Olu Ahwoyinfa Distinguished Lecture: NSE identifies Nigeria’s insecurity problems, proffers solutions

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (Engr. (Dr. Engr. Oluwafemi Ipinnimo, has identified wide-open borders; overwhelming unemployment rate; corruption/bad governance; imbalance; weak judicial system and high influx of arms as bane of insecurity in Nigeria.

Engr. Ipinnimo also said Narcotics; criminal situation; appropriate education; terrorist threat; poor security system and ethnic groups and religious differences are other problems confronting insecurity in the country.

He stated these on Tuesday in Lagos while delivering a paper on “Persistent Security Challenges: Real-Time Solution In Drone Application & Innovation”, at the 14th Olu Ahwoyinfa Distinguished Lecture 2023 organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja Branch held at Ralph Alabi Engineering Complex, 32 Oba Ogunji Road, Ogba Agege.

His speech was read by Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

Stating that security issues/challenges pose a threat to people’s lives and property, impede corporate operations, and deter both domestic and foreign investors, all of which impede economic growth and development, Ipinnimo pointed out that recent security concerns in Nigeria included Boko Haram terrorist attacks, militancy, armed robberies, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, conflicts between Fulani herders and farmers, cultism, and other societal vices.

According to him, in the 2022 Global Peace Index produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace, Nigeria ranked 143 among 163 independent nations and territories according to its level of peacefulness.

He said a country with wide-open borders, open entry to different nationalities, and so many ungoverned areas would undoubtedly experience security issues, adding that statistics provided by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as of 2019 showed that the unemployment rate in the country has risen to 23.1 per cent of the total adult population.

He further said the unemployment rate rose from 27 per cent in June 2020 to 33 per cent in December 2020, stressing that the Nigerian Economic Summit Group projected an unemployment rate of 37 per cent in 2023.

“Terrorism in the country is not a new problem. Boko Haram and Niger Delta Avengers are two prominent terrorist organisations that cause the most damage to the country. The federal government keeps fighting with terrorists. Nigerian soldiers die every day for their country.

“Insecurity in Nigeria threatens life and property, hampers business activity and discourages local and foreign investors, leading to a deficit in the country’s social and economic growth and development”, he added.

According to Ipinnimo, the country has borders that are poorly guarded. Insurgents from other countries can infiltrate the country with no problem, pointing out that Narcotic trafficking is one of the causes of insecurity in Nigeria. Criminal groups are involved in smuggling illegal substances to Europe, Asia, South Africa, and North America.

On poor security system, he said this was due to inadequate government security equipment in both weapons and training, stating that regarding to the ethnic groups and religious differences, political and religious leaders across the country sometimes use ethnic sentiments to pursue their selfish ambitions, create mistrust and resentment between different ethnic groups and religions.

On solutions to all these identified problems, Ipinnimo stated: “Addressing the issue of insecurity in Nigeria is a complex and multifaceted challenge that requires a comprehensive approach. While there is no single solution, here are some key steps that can be taken to work towards improving the security situation”.

These include: Technology and Non-technology Solutions, saying Non-technology Solutions involved economic development; Combating corruption; improving governance; addressing ethnic & religious conflicts; investing in security; community engagement and addressing political issues.

Talking about Corruption/Bad Governance, he said in 2021, Transparency International placed Nigeria in the 146th position out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring 26 out of 100, stating that Imbalance had made different parts of the country to have different speeds of development.

“Due to this, the country’s oil-rich regions feel disturbed when the Federal Government uses their oil and does not develop their society”, he added.

On Weak judicial system, the NSE President stated: “People feel insecure when criminals and terrorists go free. Many evil-minded people think that money can buy freedom in the country”.

