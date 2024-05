$140m bribery allegation: Our probe on Binance conducted openly – Reps C’ttee.

.Summons AGF, UN Official, NIA DG, DSS DG over detained professors

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes has dismissed at untrue the allegation by an online newspaper that some members of the Committee had collected $140 Million from the Chief Executive of Binnance Mr Richard Ten to cover up the alleged crime committed by the firm in Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Ginger Obinna Onwusibe made the position of the Committee known during a press briefing on the allegation by the Committee on Tuesday at the National Assembly.

It would be recalled the House had on Wednesday May 8, 2024 passed a motion sponsored by a member calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape from custody of one of the Binnance executive Mr Najeem Anjarwalla from the facilities of the National Security Adviser NSA.

Few days later, an online newspaper Premium Times had reported that the sponsor of the motion Hon Dominic Okafor (Anambra,APGA) had negotiated and collected a bribe of $140 million from the Binnance Chief Executive Mr Richard Tenn to cover the lawmkers findings on behalf of the members.

But the lawmaker in a swift reaction distanced himself from the allegation and even threatened to sue the news medium if it fails to retract the malicious publication and tender apology to him.

Speaking on the matter on Tuesday, the Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Onwusibe said that the public was outraged by the news report hence the committee faced severe criticism and anger of the public.

He said that the Committee members did not negotiate or receive any bribe from the Binnance Chief Executive or any other official of the company in Nigeria to shied any of them involved in the alleged crimes.

He however admitted that three members of the House Committee did have a meeting with the Binnance executives wherein they highlighted the important issues involved in the matter including using a warrant of arrest to get the company official to honour the invitation of the House to the probe.

He also said that the three members of the Committee were later approached by unknown persons to engage in subtle settlement which was rejected by the committee members.

He said that the Committee since it’s inauguration had been conducting it’s hearings in the open through public hearings adding that any settlement most be done when all the parties are present.

Meanwhile, The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions probing the unlawful imprisonment of six professors who were illegally detained in Nigeria by the security agencies have summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation, the UN High Commission Country Representative, the Directo- General National Intelligence Agency, NIA DG and the Director-General Department of State Services DSS DG to appear unfailingly on June 11, 2024.

This is as the lawyer to six Cameroonian professors teaching in Nigerian universities and four others, Barr Joseph Fru, on Tuesday said his clients were illegally imprisoned by the Cameroonian authorities.

They had petitioned the House to help secure their release after being allegedly abducted from Nigeria and imprisoned in Cameroon since January 2018.

The petitioners, all of Cameroonian nationality, of which the others include refugees and asylum seekers, said they were all legally resident in Nigeria.

They stated that they were illegally abducted and deported from Nigeria on January 5th 2018 to Cameroon, on “frivolous allegations of plotting to destabilize the government of La Republique du Cameroon (LRC) President Mr. Paul Biya.”

They petitioned that they were unfairly tried and incarcerated.

In their petition submitted to the House Committee on Public Petitions by their lawyers, they said two separate judgments in Nigeria had been ruled in their favour connection with the matter.

They stated that despite the judgement by Nigerian courts that their arrest and deportation were illegal hence they should be released and compensated financially, they were still being held at the Kondengui Security Detention facility in Cameroon.

They also added that in October 2022, the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UN-HRC-WGAD) in Communication 59/2022 of 14th October 2022, found their arrest and detention by Nigeria and Cameroun arbitrary and illegal and it had asked both countries to unconditionally free the victims and pay them appropriate compensation.

At the penultimate hearing of the matter before the House Committee on Public Petitions a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Manu, had said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had no record if this petition.

He had said their findings revealed the matter was handled by the government as a security and legal matter.

Briefing reporters after another hearing on the matter on Tuesday, Fru said said they were optimistic by the intervention of the legislature in resolving the matter.

Fru, who was in the company of family members of those affected, said however rued that the representative of the United Nations and relevant agencies of the Nigerian government were missing at the hearing.

He said those who failed to turn up included the Attorney General of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, UN High Commission Country Representative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Intelligence Agency and the Department of State Services (DSS)

He said, “There is a clarification that we need to make that is fundamental and cardinal. They were abducted. They were not arrested. When you say someone is arrested, there is a legal course for them to be picked up by the forces of law and order. And in a normal arrest situation, you have probable cause that you are being suspected of committing a crime and before you get to that point, there has to be a procedure you follow to get either an arrest warrant or search warrant that may lead to their apprehension.

“But when someone arbitrarily without any legal course is picked up and then held for as long as they were held in Nigeria before being sent to Cameron that is called an abduction.

“An abduction does not end when we know where they are. That illegal act continues and abides with them until that illegality is cured. And to this point that illegality has not been cured and that is why we are still in prison.

“The second thing is that they were not repatriated. You repatriate someone when you go through a legal channel and you exhaust all the legal processes and the court decides that they go back to where they came from to answer in that jurisdiction. Before you repatriate someone there has to be bilateral treaty that is observed. None of that in this case.

“We adjourned for 11 June 2024 because the committee is not happy with the fact that the last time they were elements of the government of the executive arm that were required to be at the hearing but none of them showed up.

“So motions were moved and it was adopted that these entities should necessarily appear in the next hearing so that resolution to this can be taken. In the event they do not show up, the committee is ready to move forward. How they move forward depends on their deliberation and that is above my pay grade.

“The Chairman said they were going to give these entities a last chance to appear so they can have enough information to go by and come up with a resolution.”