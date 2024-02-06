14 Abuja-bound passengers kidnapped in Kogi

Fourteen passengers travelling to Abuja in two commercial vehicles have been kidnapped in Kogi State.

They were kidnapped on Inele-Eteke – Ogugu new road in Olamaboro Local Government area of the state.

The passengers were travelling in two vehicles belonging to God is Good Motors and ABC Transport.

The incident was said to have happened at about 7:30 am on Saturday.

While 12 persons were kidnapped from an 18-passenger bus belonging to God Is Good Motors, two passengers were kidnapped from a Sienna Space Bus belonging to ABC Motors.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Ovye William Aya on Monday confirmed the kidnap incident to newsmen in Lokoja.

“But the DPO, Local Vigilantes and Hunters have been in the bush in an effort to rescue the victims.

“The CP has equally deployed additional Tactical Squad consist of Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, as well as conventional Police personnel to the area to continue with the bush combing and to ensure all victims are rescued unhurt,” he said.

Aya, however, said that the driver of the God is Good Motors was later rescued.