12-year-old girl narrates how teacher  sexually assaulted her at age 7 in  primary 3

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

A 12-year-old student (name withheld) has narrated to an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how her teacher, Ngozi Igwe, allegedly sexually assaulted her in the classroom.

The alleged survivor, currently a JSS2 student testified virtually in court, on Thursday, that the defendant, Igwe, assaulted her when she was a Primary 3 pupil.

Bukola Okeowo, the Lagos state counsel and prosecutor, led the alleged survivor in evidence.

The prosecution brought a lone count charge of sexual assault by penetration against Igwe.

The alleged survivor told the court that the defendant assaulted her when she was seven years old and the defendant taught her in Primary 3.

According to the witness, the defendant would on multiple occasions call her to his teacher’s desk and sexually assault her by inserting his finger into her vagina.

The witness said, “He always called me to his desk, put his hands under my dress and put his finger in my vagina.

“I cannot remember the exact number, but I know (that) he did that to me several times,” she said.

According to the witness, the defendant’s desk was situated at the back of the class and the pupils’ seats faced the board.

The witness said she told her mother about the teacher’s sexual assault of her and she took her to get medically examined.

“When I told my mother, she took me to a Police station and (to the) Mirabel Medical Centre where a medical examination was conducted on me,” she said.

The alleged survivor said the doctor did not tell her anything about the result of the medical examination but told her mother.

The defence counsel, Onome Akpeneye, cross-examined the alleged survivor who said that she did not scream while the defendant allegedly assaulted her.

According to her, there was no demarcation in the classroom, as pupils sat in the front while the defendant sat at the back.

She also told the court that her school closed at 1:30 p.m. and that there was no closed-circuit television camera in the school.

Earlier, the defence counsel urged the court to allow the student to come to court for the cross-examination as he needed to know her demeanour.

“My lord, looking at the demeanour of the witness, I cannot cross-examine her virtually. I humbly urge the court that the witness be brought to court,” Akpeneye said.

However, the prosecution counsel, Okeowo, objected and urged the court to direct the defence counsel to cross-examine the minor virtually.

Okeowo said: “My lord, we cannot guarantee her presence because she was traumatised.”

Okeowo said the witness cried uncontrollably during a pre-trial the prosecution conducted for her.

Justice Rahman Oshodi overruled the submission of the defence counsel, saying that the Child Rights Act allowed for children to give evidence behind closed doors.

Oshodi adjourned the case until December 14 for the continuation of the trial.

The defendant is standing trial on a lone count charge of sexual assault by penetration, an offence contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Igwe pleaded not guilty to the charge when the State arraigned him.