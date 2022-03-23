12 million learners to benefit as UNICEF, FG Partner, launch Nigeria Learning Passport

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Not less than 20 million Nigerians would benefit as the United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF), federal government and the relevant stakeholders are set to Launch the Nigeria Learning Passport, an online, mobile, and offline learning platform for primary and secondary school students in Nigeria.

The launch, which will attract high profiled Nigerians and foreign partners, would, according to the statement signed by UNICEF communication Specialist, Geoffrey Njoku, take place at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja

The statement further listed some personalities to honour the event to include, Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

UNICEF Executive Director, Ms Catherine Russell, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba,

Charles North, Acting CEO, Global Partnership for Education, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins

Babajide Adeyemo, Client Technology Lead, Microsoft , ThankGod Otorkpa, Regional Operation Director, Airtel, North West Region, Ian Oga Akwe, Manager Regional Operations, IHS Nigeria Limited, Precious King, Youth Representative, Mr Gende David Kemje, Permanent Secretary and Federal Ministry of Education.

The Learning Passport is an online, mobile, and soon-to-be offline platform that enables continuous

access to quality education.

According to the statement, It will help improve learning outcomes and give every child a fair chance in life.

It maintained that, before COVID-19, about 10.5 million Nigerian children aged between 5 and 14 were not in school.

“Today in Nigeria, more than 9.7 million children are at risk of never returning to school, their learning left behind. The

Learning Passport can help change that.

Children, youth, and teachers can access a digitalized curriculum providing instructional and supplementary

learning materials in all core curricular subjects for Primary One to Six, and all Junior and Senior Secondary School classes.

” Learners registered on the Nigeria Learning Passport platform will be able to study whether they are

connected to the internet or not. This will provide access to continuous learning, including in locations where

insecurity hinders learners’ access to schools. With online, mobile, and soon-to-be offline options, it can help reach the most vulnerable and marginalized learners, helping to respond to the needs of every child.

“The

Learning Passport aims to reach 3 million learners in 2022, and 12 million by 2025. The content is offered in English and the Nigerian languages of Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba”, the statement stated.