12 journalists injured in Gov Okowa’s convoy crash

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

No fewer than 12 journalists attached to the Delta State Government House yesterday sustained severe injuries when their vehicle, a 16-seater bus on the convoy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was involved in an accident.

The incident reportedly occurred on Ogwash-uku/Asaba highway, a few meters away from the Admirality University.

The convoy was returning from Warri where the outgoing governor had gone to commission a project.

Though, further details of the incident were sketchy, as at the time of filing the report, one of the victims who spoke from the hospital bed on condition of anonymity said the vehicle which was at the top speed lost one of its tires and summersaulted severally after skidding off the road.

All the victims were immediately rushed to the intensive care unit of the Specialist Hospital Asaba for medical attention.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Mordi Onoye couldn’t be reached for comment on the state of their health

According to the source, Governor okowa was also on hand not only to show empathy but also to provide professional assistance.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng