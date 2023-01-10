Champion Newspapers Limited
12 die, five injured in Sokoto auto crash 

By Editor
Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has confirmed the death of 12 persons, with five others sustaining injuries, in a road accident which occurred in Sokoto.

 

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo confirmed the accident on Monday.

 

Yusuf-Nadabo said that the accident occurred Sunday evening at Madake Village in Shagari local government area of the state.

 

He said that the incident involved a Mitsubishi van carrying 17 persons and loaded with bags of maize, guinea corn other items.

 

The FRSC sector commander said that the vehicle fell into a ditch and that 12 persons died on the spot, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

 

He said that the affected persons had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Shagari.

 

Yusuf-Nadabo cautioned drivers against speeding, dangerous driving and other unwholesome practices that might endanger peoples’ lives and property.

 

