12 days after guber poll, Yahaya Bello freezes Kogi govt, 21 LGs’ bank accounts

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has frozen the bank accounts of the state government and that of all the 21 local government councils in the state.

Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru, the state Commissioner for finance confirmed this in a memo addressed to top government officials and obtained by Vital News in Lokoja on Thursday.

According to him, the state and local government Accounts are FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 23rd November 2023.

The full text of the statement issued by Ashiru : ” The Executive Governor of Kogi State, has directed that No Imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from Government Account henceforth.

“All Standing Orders and Instructions are hereby CANCELLED forthwith.

“All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 23rd November 2023.

“Accept the assurances of His Excellency Now and always, please.”

The memo with file number KG/MFBP/ADM/8/VOL.II/10 and dated 23rd November 2023 was titled “FROZEN OF ALL STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS ACCOUNTS.”

The memo was addressed to the The Director-General, Government House Administration, The Permanent Secretary, (Admin. and Parastatals),

Office of the Deputy Governor, The Clerk of the House, Kogi State House of Assembly, The Secretary to the Government of Kogi State,

Governor’s Office,The Head of Civil Service, Office of the Head of Civil Service, All Honourable Commissioners; All Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments; All Chief Executives of Parastatals/Agencies and The Chief Registrars (Courts).