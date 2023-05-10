112 graduands bag 1st class honours as UniJos set to host 33rd, 34th convocation

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

About 112 graduands of University of Jos who distinguished themselves in various field of academic endeavors are to received first class honours as the institution prepared to host 33rd and 34th combined convocation ceremony.

It was gathered that the 33rd and 34th joint convocation had a total number of 20,532 students cutting across different academic disciplines.

Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, said the institution management has done its best under the circumstances to position University of Jos as a world-class institution of higher learning.

“In this wise I feel confident to proclaime to you today that the men and women that would be presented for the award of various certificates at the 33rd and 34th convocation of the represent the best of our society.

” They comprised 159 Phds, 3,669 masters, 281 Postgraduate Diplomas, 11,281 Bachelors and 5,142 from our affiliate institutions. This makes a total of 20,532 students being graduated at this year’s convocation.

“Among those graduating with degrees were as follows; first class honours-112, second class honours (upper division)-3,093, second class lower division-6,325, third class degree-1,361, pass division-281, pass qualified for Pharmacy and Veterinary medicine programmes-109″, he stated.

The VC also highlighted some of the activities to mark convocation ceremony.

” Thursday 11th may, 2023-award of certificates, Diplomas and undergraduate Degrees. Friday.12th May, 2023-convocation lecture to be delivered by Professor Anthony Okon Nyong, Director, climate change and Green Growth, African Development Bank, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and 2007 Nobel peace prize Laureate titled”combating climate change for National security and development “.

” Saturday 13th May,2023-award of postgraduate Diplomas, Masters and PhD Degrees, investiture of His Highness, Map.Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau as the new Chancellor of the University of Jos.

“The Chancellor will also be conferred with the Doctor of Law Degree (LL.D) Honoris Causa. While professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, former executive secretary of TETfund is to conferred with Doctor of science (D.Engr.) Honoris Causal as well as elder statesman and former Nigerian envoy to Switzerland, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande with the Doctor of Letters (D.Lift.) Honoris Causa.”

He acknowledged that the Honorary Degrees are being conferred on those distinguished Nigerians for their unique and outstanding contributions to national development and the growth of humanity.