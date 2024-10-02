10th years remembrance thanksgiving service of DAME Felicia Oluremi Oyo ,former Presidential Spokesperson held in Lagos

L-R… Former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the former president Femi Adesina; Editor-in-Chief and Chief Executive Officer of The Source magazine, Comfort Obi; Chairman of the NUJ Lagos State Council, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi; former Presidential Spokesperson, Reuben Abati.

From the left… Son of the deceased, Mr. Otome Oyo; Daughter, Mrs. Okiemiota Abudiore; Granddaughter, Miss Samantha Oyo; Step wife, Mrs Lynda Oyo and Husband, Mr. Vincent Oyo, during the 10th year remembrance and Thanksgiving service of Former Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), / former Presidential spokesperson Dame Oluremi Oyo in Lagos.

L-R …Chairman of the NUJ Lagos State Council, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi; former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the former president Femi Adesina; Former Special Adviser on Communications to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Hakeem Bello.

L-R… Son of the deceased, Mr. Otome Oyo; Rev Fr Dr Vincent Olofinkua and Chief Oso Bobotope.

From 3rd left… Femi Adesina; Mr Otome Oyo. Mr Vincent Oyo, Mrs Okiemiota Abudiore;; Comfort Obi and others .

Representative of Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Adeleye Ajayi (L); President Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Eze Anaba (3rd L); Son of the deceased, Mr. Otome Oyo (4th L); Former Spokesperson to former President Jonathan, Mr. Ruben Abati (5th L); Granddaughter, Miss Samantha Oyo (M); former Spokesperson to former President Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina (4th R); Husband of the deceased, Mr Vincent Oyo (3rd R); Daughter, Mrs. Okiemiota Abudiore and former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, during the 10th years Remembrance and thanksgiving Service of DAME Felicia Oluremi Oyo, former Presidential Spokesperson, held at Catholic Church of Presentation GRA Ikeja in Lagos on 1/10/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng