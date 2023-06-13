10th Senate leadership: Akpabio/Barau set to be crowned as S/East senators-elect endorse them

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI , Abuja and Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, two contenders for the position of the President of the Senate, former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Osita Izunaso, on Monday endorsed Godswill Akpabio.

Both Kalu and Osita were in the camp of former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari who is contesting for Senate President.

Both South East Senators-elect decided to dump Yari after meeting delegation of Governors to appeal to them our correspondent learnt.

Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council, Mohammed Ali Ndume, said newsmen that 15 senators-elect from the South East, met with Akpabio, where they reportedly endorsed his candidacy. .

Speaking further, Ndume said former governors from the North, who hitherto refused to support Akpabio, have also made a U-turn. He listed Danjuma Goje, Aliyu Wamakko, Adamu Aliero, among others.

He said San Musa who had settled for the position of the Deputy President of the Senate, has also stepped down and has endorsed Jibrin Barau.

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed confidence that Senator Godswill Akpabio will emerge as the next president of the 10th Senate.

He made this known while speaking with pressmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the committee set up by President Tinubu to resolve the controversy over the forthcoming leadership race has achieved substantial progress.

Uzodinma, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, said the move was in collaboration with the outgoing Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

He also assured that Lawan would work for the emergence of the preferred candidates of the party.

The Governor of Imo state said, ” You must have heard, the president in his wisdom organised a small technical committee to help coordinate the process of tomorrow’s election, which by my position as the chair of the Progressive Governors Forum, I am chairing that technical committee.

“We have done so much work to the extent that God has blessed our efforts that the majority of the senators-elect are now in sync with the position of the party.”

Akpabio’s acceptance as of today cuts across the political party we belong to. In other political parties, there are also some same minds who are interested in the development and progress of Nigeria.

“They also understand the need to safeguard democracy as being practiced in Nigeria today. And they are in sync with our preferred candidate.”

In related development, the security agencies have taken over the National complex ahead of June 13 inauguration of National Assembly.

The security agencies were stationed at the entrance of National Assembly other strategic places in the complex to ensure law and order before, during and after the inauguration of both chamber of the National Assembly.

A new set of leadership of the National Assembly will emerge on June 13, 2023.

Asked why the meeting with the President, Uzodinma said: “After the event in which you all witnessed, we had a closed session with President because what is at stake is national interest, the interest of our country and how to ensure that the new president is supported to succeed.

“All over Africa, Nigeria is being looked upon that this time around we should produce a very strong president who will be bold and courageous in character. Who will be able to deliver Nigeria to our usual space of being the leader of the continent.

“So, we don’t want to allow for any domestic distraction to distract him from succeeding.

“So, we are going to pledge our support, work in synergy with our senators-elect to ensure that the election of tomorrow will be free and fair.

On whether or not Akpabio’s win will be effortless since a majority of the lawmakers were in sync, Uzordinma said: “Well, for a substantial consensus and by the number of people and by the efforts we have put in place, it is our hope that tomorrow it might even be a consensus event. But to the glory of God we pray for that and at the same time, hoping that should we go into an election, Akpabio’s acceptance as at today cuts across the political parties we belong, in other political parties; there are also some same minds who are interested in the development and progress of Nigeria, who also understand the need to safeguard democracy as being practiced in Nigeria today. And they are in sync with our preferred candidate.”

The Imo State Governor, explained that Akpabio aimed to establish a mutually beneficial outcome for parliament members, rather than dictating to them.

He said: “Akpabio is going there to create a win-win situation for members of the parliament. He he is not going there to be a dictator. He is going there to work with his colleagues. He is going there to work in synergy, collectively they will reason, collectively they will plan, collectively they will deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.

“It is about Nigeria and not about the individuals. And he is a man too that has the track record of performance.

“Recall his performance as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and when he came during the 8th Senate. Even as a first time senator, he emerged as the minority leader of the senate. That is a show of confidence by his colleagues. And I think that he will do that which he knows how to do better this time around.”

Also speaking, Akpabio assured his colleagues of a united 10th Senate under his leadership.

He boasted of having 90 percent of the senators-elect supporting his candidacy.

On what he is bringing on board should he eventually win, Akpabio said: “Robust legislative debate which I will do everything possible to ensure that we meet the aspirations of Nigerians. We will hold public hearings before we take any decision in the interests of Nigerians, for the betterment of Nigeria.

“We will think Nigeria first, every senator irrespective of political party must come into the chambers as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“So, we have a lot to do. We must assist the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to put the right policies in place by we putting the right legislation in place to make sure that business thrives and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“I assure you that every senator is important and there’s no political party once I’m inside there, everybody is important and all political party shall be carried along.”

Asked how he intended to pacify those who were not on the same page with him, he said: “In the business of politics, not everybody will be on the same page. But here, we have over 90 per cent of the people supporting the choice of the party, and I believe that even those that are not on board, I assure them that I will carry them on board.”

Asked if his victory was sure with over 90 percent support, Akpabio said: “I won’t say anything but I will say we leave it to God, the Almighty. But I must thank the chairman of the progressive governor’s forum and the governor of Imo State and former governor of Kano State and all former governors in the APC and all the governors in PDP and other political parties and even all the political parties we have visited who have shown so much support in having one Nigerian National Assembly, one Nigerian senate and a senate that will work for the good people of Nigeria.

“That is my pledge, and I assure you that it shall be uncommon.”

Akpabio may clinch Senate President seat, says Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, on Sunday, predicted that Godswill Akpabio may win the Senate presidential contest if the election would be through open ballot and would also be broadcast live.

Sani noted that Akpabio, who is President Bola Tinubu, and All Progressives Congress’ choice might emerge following the format of the poll, adding that the pendulum may swing to the other side of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdullazeez Yari.

He made this disclosure via his verified Twitter handle.

Sani said, “Akpabio Vs Yari.

“If an open ballot is adopted in the chamber and shown on live TV where the President will be watching every senator, the President’s anointed candidate will win squarely.

“If Secret Ballot is adopted in the chamber and no one knows where anyone voted, the result will…”

Recall that some Senators-elect were said to have withdrawn their support following the behaviour of Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta, especially when he was questioned about the ministry’s performance.

A report by The Punch said that during the meeting with Akpabio, who is also known as an uncommon governor for his performance as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the phrase “Is okay” became popularised as a result of his remarks made off the microphone.

Some of those whose support he seemed to have lost alleged he may not be trusted, as it was unrealistic to bestow the leadership of the hallowed chamber to someone who once denigrated the red chamber.

Meanwhile, It was a sad day on Monday as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Imo State traveling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly died in an auto crash.

According to the information from the party secretariat in Owerri the state capital, one of the two buses conveying them to Abuja the nation’s capital had a head-on collision with another bus at Agbor in Delta to which led to the death of two members of the party

The information further stated that two persons in the bus had been confirmed dead while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospitals.

It further stated that the casualties were from the Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state

A chieftain of the party disclosed that the victims were coordinators of the senator-elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze and the House of Representatives member-elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mirriam Onuoha.

He said ” three persons died while others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals”

The Chieftain explained that their bus had a head-on collision with another bus and three persons, two males and a female died in the crash pointing out that they were all from the Isiala Mbano local government area of the state

“They were traveling in two buses. It is a sad development. The party is saddened by this development”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the sad incident and described it as a very sad development

He however said that only two persons had been confirmed dead by the party.