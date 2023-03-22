10th NASS speakership: Middle Belt group demands support for deputy speaker Wase

A middle belt group, known as the All Progressive Congress (APC) equity and justice forum, North Central Nigeria has thrown its weight behind Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase to emerge as 10th National Assembly speaker.

Wase who is currently deputy speaker of the 9th National Assembly is returned elected during the Saturday’s 25th February 2023 National Assembly election, to represent Wase Federal constituency at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly for fifth consecutive term.

Addressing newsmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat Jos, Monday, chairman of APC equity and Justice forum North central zone, Nuhu Shikdima said the reason why the forum is supporting the candidature of Wase for speakership is based on his track record of achievements having possessed 16 years of legislative experience.

He revealed that their forum is guided by the idle of Federal Character which is to have all the geopolitical zones of the country in consideration for positions that will have the impact on governance and to also allow for the voice of each geopolitical zone of Nigeria heard.

According to Shikdima, “Our appeals goes with the fact that North Central Zone of this country need a reliable, ranking, loyal and experience legislator that will harness his wealth of knowledge of leadership and bring to bear a united governance in the country.

“As a group we want to as a matter of concern and appeal to National Chairman of our Great Party and his entire Executive Council to consider our passionate appeal for the emergence of Rt. Hon. Idris Wase Maje as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“The equity and Justice Forum wish to appeal to our President Elect and His Vice President Elect to throw their weight in the support of an experience legislator for the Speakership, this astute politician has exhibited high sense of loyalty to the Party and his principal during the 9th Assembly and has been a unifier in all ramification.

“We are also mindful of the Party’s consideration to give every geopolitical zone a position of leadership for equity, justice and fairness in governance.

“It is on account of this that we call on the Party leadership to consider swapping position that were hitherto in the North to the South and those that were in the South to the North. This will calm nerves were should there be any manner and form of distrust by any part of the Nation”, he stated.