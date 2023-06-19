10th Assembly: Lawmaker empowers constituents, facilitates medical equipment to PHCs

Member, House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Sunday distributed cash grants aimed at economically empowering about 40 members of her constituency.

The grants were given after the constituents completed a three-day training with the support of the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally-Displaced Persons in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Speaking in Ibadan, Akande-Sadipe said the training was aimed at economic empowerment of her constituents, adding that the gesture was in fulfillment of her campaign promises made to the people, that her second term will engage them into more economic opportunities.

According to a press statement by her spokesperson on Media & Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada, Mrs. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the former Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, also called on the government to provide soft loans for the people as a way of empowering them economically and reducing poverty in the country.

“Today, 40 members of my constituency were cleared for cash grants after participating in the ‘Business Entrepreneurship and development’ capacity development programme”, Akande-Sadipe said.

“I urge the participants to use the knowledge garnered during this training to be self-reliant and to improve their standard of living”, she said.

Akande-Sadipe said in addition to the gesture, which earmarks the beginning of her participation in the 10th National Assembly, she has successfully trained thousands of youths in different skills.

She said the past training programmes have enabled many to become self-reliant, and have contributed their quota to the development of Oluyole constituency.

On selection criteria of beneficiaries, she said her constituency office threw it open to residents of Oluyole by reaching out to community leaders, as well as religious leaders.

The lawmaker, who is representing Oluyole Federal Constituency on a 2nd term mandate, also facilitated medical equipment to Primary Health Centers in the Constituency.

This, according to her, is part of her bid to elevate the standard of healthcare delivery across her constituency.

She said the intervention came against the backdrop of the growing demands for equitable access to quality health services in the rural areas of Oluyole.

Hon. Akande-Sadipe, however, assured members of Oluyole Federal Constituency of continued excellent representation in the 10th Assembly.

Speaking earlier during a Thanksgiving Service to commemorate her inauguration as member of the 10th Assembly, the Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church, Temitope Zonal Headquarters, Pastor Richard Akinlayo Adepoju, applauded Akande-Sadipe’s unapologetic love for Oluyole, which is hinged on godliness and honesty.

He commended her for touching every community in her constituency positively, calling for its sustenance as she begins her journey through the 10th Assembly.

The State Secretary, All Progressives Congress, Mr. Tajudeen Olanite, called on residents of Oluyole to continue to support Akande-Sadipe for more dividends of democracy.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Adewale Egbedun, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and assured her of their support at all times.

Witnesses at the event include Clerics, party stalwarts, community leaders, family members and friends of the lawmaker.

