108 APC Non-Serving Senators Council hails First Lady @ 64

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The 108 APC Non-Serving Senators Council has congratulated the First Lady and wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 64th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, who is the Convener/Protem Chairman of the Council, Senator Basheer Lado in a congratulatory message said, they were enthralled by the First Lady’s unwavering dedication and integrity.

The message reads, “Your Excellency, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, OON, It is with great joy that we, the APC Non-Serving Senators, extend our warmest birthday congratulations to you. Your journey from a distinguished Senator to the esteemed First Lady of Nigeria has been marked by unwavering dedication, integrity, and service to our nation.

“We remember you fondly as a colleague whose work ethic was impeccable. You consistently prioritized the greater good over personal or tribal interests, earning the respect of all who had the honor of working alongside you”

Senator Lado noted that the First Lady’s legacy as a champion of women’s rights and a passionate advocate for justice and equality continues to resonate.

“Both in the Senate and in her current role as First Lady, she has remained a voice for the voiceless and an exemplary leader for all Nigerians.

“On your special day, we celebrate your remarkable achievements and wish you many more years of good health, success, and impactful leadership.”

