$100m Lagos Film City’ll amplify voices of diversity on a global scale- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the proposed Lagos Film City would amplify the voices of the country’s diverse communities and showcase the industry on a global scale.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark during the groundbreaking of the $100million film city covering a land area of 100 hectares of land tagged, ‘Lagos Film City’ located in Ejirin, Epe Local Government area of the State.

The Film City which proposes to be the biggest in Africa would enhance the economic growth and cultural development of Lagos State.

The project is a Private Public Partnership towards creating a thriving and vibrant film industry that will captivate audiences worldwide…

Gaidam Seeks Strong Partnership with Canada On Security and Law Enforcement.

Jonas Ezieke,

Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam has sought for a strong partnership with Canada to foster stronger ties and collaboration in various sectors, particularly in the area of security and law enforcement.

He made the request during the courtesy visit by the Canadian Embassy in Nigeria led by its High Commissioner, Mr James Christoff to the Headquarters of the Ministry of Police Affairs in Abuja.

The Minister urged officials of both countries to seize the opportunity to forge a stronger and more fruitful partnership between Nigeria and Canada adding that together, they can create a safer, more prosperous world for the citizens.In his words, “Today marks a significant moment as we gather to discuss and explore ways to deepen the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

It is my privilege to be part of this momentous occasion”. “Our meeting today signifies the mutual desire of Nigeria and Canada to enhance cooperation, exchange knowledge, and jointly address the challenges that affect our societies. We recognize that a strong partnership in the realm of security is crucial for the well-being and prosperity of our nations”.Gaidam stressed.

He noted that Nigeria and Canada share common values,including the promotion of peace, security, and the rule of law adding that by engaging in open dialogue and exchanging best practices, they can learn from each other’s experiences and develop innovative strategies to tackle emerging security threats. In his words, “Our collaboration will not only benefit our countries but also contribute to the overall stability and security of the international community.

The visit of His Excellency James Christoff presents a unique opportunity for us to explore avenues for collaboration in areas such as intelligence sharing, capacity building, and joint operations.

By leveraging our respective strengths, we can effectively combat transnational crimes,terrorism, cyber threats, and other challenges that transcend borders.Earlier, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, High Commissioner James Christoff expressed that both countries have a very great bilateral relationship in numerous sectors of human development, especially issues relating to policing.

He stated that federal police officers in the commission enjoyed an incredible level of cooperation and working relationship with the Nigeria Police Force and their efforts are translating into commitment to address criminal activities impacting both countries.

In his words, “I want to acknowledge ongoing efforts on police reforms of Nigeria government and of course, it is taking place in my country. You can continue to count on our corporation and officials of the Commission”.