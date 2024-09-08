10,000 NIN enrollment centres across Nigeria and in the diaspora effective— NIMC 

Blessing Taiwo

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, has said that the enrollment for National Identification Number, NIN in its 10,000 centres in Nigeria and in the diaspora are moving seamlessly.

The commission noted that verification, authentication and modification of data for the NIN can easily be done in these centres or through the NIMC Self-Service portal— self-servicemodification.nimc. gov.ng

In a statement by the NIMC Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, citizens were reminded of the deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage pegged at September 14, 2024.

Adegoke urged Nigerians and legal residents to visit any of the centres to enrol and be issued the NIN.

He however stressed that the commission frowns at any form of extortion in the process, reiterating that the NIN enrollment is free.

The statement read, “NIMC wishes to inform the general public that NIN enrolment, verification and authentication, modification of data and other services are going on seamlessly to meet the needs of Nigeria for the NIN-SIM linkage deadline.

“The commission wishes to reiterate that all its has over 10,000 NIN enrolment centres across the country and in the diaspora are open for NIN enrolment. Nigerians and legal residents can visit any of the centres to enrol and be issued the NIN. This assurance is given in light of the September 14, 2024, deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage.

“NIMC also wish to inform Nigerians and legal residents that any applicant who wants to modify his or her NIN data can do so through the NIMC Self-Service portal – self-servicemodification.nimc. gov.ng (Terms and conditions apply).

“Furthermore, NIN holders and applicants can make enquiries on NIN enrolment centres, processes and procedures for NIN Data modifications, NIN Verification issues and any other enquiries, via – www.nimc.gov.ng

“The commission reaffirms its commitment to zero tolerance for all forms of extortion and unethical practices and that NIN enrolment is free.

“Any issue bordering on extortion of applicants or any form of unwholesome practices can be escalated to the commission.

“NIMC reaffirms its commitment to provide excellent and world-class identity management services.”