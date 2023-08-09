100 illegal refineries destroyed, 200 suspects arrested — NSCDC

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, on Wednesday, disclosed that no fewer than 100 illegal refineries were destroyed and 200 suspects arrested in two years.

This was as the CG urged personnel to double up their efforts in tackling oil theft and pipeline vandalisation.

Audi made this known at the second CG’s conference held in Abuja.

Speaking on the efforts made by the Corps, the CG said, “Over 100 illegal refineries have been destroyed and over 200 suspects arrested in two years.”

He reminded personnel of the challenge ahead and the need to effectively tackle emerging security threats.

He said, “We also need to intensify our efforts in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, tackle the challenge of oil theft and pipeline vandalisation, ensure the protection of farmers and farmland to guarantee food security, protect facilities in the power, telecoms and transportation sectors with an emphasis on rail infrastructure among others.

“We must begin to deploy new strategies in tackling the spate of insecurity in the land. In this direction, the Corps has prioritised training and retraining, as well as procurement of modern operational and communication equipment in our determination to further enhance the capacity of the Corps.”