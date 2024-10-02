10 passengers feared dead as commercial bus crashes into truck in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

No fewer than ten passengers died and three criticalIy injured in an auto crash involving a Toyota Sienna bus, registration number BDG 342 FS which rammed into a stationary truck at Abule Osun, Iyana Iba, Lagos Badagry Expressway area of Lagos State.

The tragic incident occurred in the late hours of Tuesday leading to the death of 3 male adults, 4 female adults, 2 female children and a male child.

The injured passengers included, one female adult and 2 children (male and female).

The bus which was heading from the East on high speed, unknowingly crashed into the parked truck from behind.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu and made available to the press.

The report read, “In response to distress calls received via the 767/112 Toll-Free Lines at 2307hrs, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated it’s Dolphin Response Team from Igando Base.

“On arrival at the scene of the road traffic accident at Abule Osun, inward Iyana Iba, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, it was discovered that a Toyota Sienna bus, registration number BDG 342 FS, laden to capacity with passengers from the Eastern part of the country was involved in a road accident with a parked SHACMAN truck, registration number unknown

“Further investigations revealed that the truck, which was laden with granite, was parked on the road shutting down about half of the carriage way, while the Toyota Sienna on top speed, unknowingly crashed into the parked truck from behind.

“The injured passengers reportedly rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) before arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the scene of the incident.

“The accidental Toyota Sienna was recovered with the aid of Agency’s Lite Tow Truck and towed to the FRSC station.”