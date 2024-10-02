10 passengers feared dead as commercial bus crashes into truck in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Not less than ten passengers were feared dead while three were critically injured in an auto crash involving a Toyota Sienna bus, registration number BDG 342 FS which rammed into a stationary truck at Abule Osun, Iyana Iba, Lagos Badagry Expressway area of Lagos State.

The tragic incident occurred in the late hours of Tuesday leading to the death of 3 male adults, 4 female adults, 2 female children and 1 male child.

The injured passengers included 1 female adult and 2 children (male and female).

The bus heading from the East at high speed, unknowingly crashed into the parked truck from behind.

This was made known by the PS Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu and made available to the press.

The report read, “In response to distress calls received via the 767/112 Toll-Free Lines at 2307hrs, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated its Dolphin Response Team from Igando Base.

“On arrival at the scene of the road traffic accident at Abule Osun, inward Iyana Iba, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, it was discovered that a Toyota Sienna bus, registration number BDG 342 FS, laden to capacity with passengers from the Eastern part of the country was involved in a road accident with a parked SHACMAN truck, registration number unknown

“Further investigations revealed that the truck, which was laden with granite, was parked on the road shutting down about half of the carriage way, while the Toyota Sienna on top speed, unknowingly crashed into the parked truck from behind.

“The injured passengers were reportedly rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) before the arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the scene of the incident.

“The accidental Toyota Sienna was recovered with the aid of Agency’s Lite Tow Truck and towed to the FRSC station.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng