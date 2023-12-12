10 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State.

Confirming the incident, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the accident involved a truck and a Hiace bus.

Okpe disclosed that the accident occurred at Kara, near the turning towards interchange on the expressway at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

She said 18 men were involved in the accident, adding that seven people sustained injuries, 10 died, while one was unhurt.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of the bus, which led to loss of control.

“The bus rammed into the truck that was about negotiating the turning,” she said.

Okpe stated that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, in Ogun State for treatment while the corpses were deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu.

She said the FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, was grieved by the incident because it could have been avoided if necessary caution had been taken.

The spokesperson quoted the sector commander as advising drivers to endeavour to take a 15-minute rest for every four hours on the wheel.

According to Uga, fatigue was often the major cause of road crash.