10 ‘Critically’ Injured, As Fresh Explosion Rocks Kaduna Community

An explosion has critically wounded at least 10 children in Kidandan village, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when the children were said to be playing with an object found in the nearby bush.

Sources indicated that the object, believed to be a bomb, detonated causing severe injuries to the victims.

Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ruka, the Village Head, confirmed the incident, stating that he was in the process of compiling the names of the victims.

According to him, the injured were rushed to Teaching Hospital Shika for treatment. “There were no fatalities but 10 children were injured. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Councilor Representing Kidandan Ward Abdullahi Ismail, who confirmed the incident, said the children picked the object in the bush where they went to fetch firewood.

“I was told the children picked the object in the bush when they went looking for firewood. It explodes and injured them badly,” he said.

Another community leader who did not want to be named said he saw the intestine of one of the victims while others had their legs broken.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone at the time of filing this report.